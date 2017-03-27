Tips For Living Well In Spite Of Having Cancer

There are 4 stages of ovarian cancer. In stage I the cancer is confined to one or both ovaries. In stage II it has spread outside of the ovaries to the uterus or fallopian tubes. In Stage III the cancer has spread outside of the pelvic area but still within the abdomen. Stage IV means the cancer has started to spread throughout the body.

Ask your doctor plenty of questions. If you have just received a cancer diagnosis, make sure to get as much basic information as you can. Find out the type, if it can be treated, what the treatment would be, and if the cancer is spreading. The more you know the better chance you will have.

Sit down and go over your goals and priorities. A cancer diagnosis provides a good reason to re-evaluate and reflect on your life. Some things that were important may no longer be as important as they were before. Are there activities that you have been thinking of doing or people you haven't seen that you would like to?

Here is one of the most important tips for cancer prevention in existence. Avoid BPA at all costs. BPA, also known as Bisphenol A, is a synthetic estrogen. It is found in hard plastics such as those that are used for water bottles and the interior of canned foods. BPA has been linked to cancer in many cases. In order to avoid BPA, use products that do not contain it.

You should meditate during those times when you are really struggling with cancer. It can help you to stay mentally focused and not just think about the cancer. It can give you the mental strength to fight the cancer and really take control of your life.

If you are taking care of someone with cancer, it is important to address your own feelings and fears. By working through your own needs, you will be a better support to the person you love, and you will be able to listen to them more effectively. If you need to, seek out another person who can be your sounding board when things get difficult.

Spirituality plays an important role in the fight against cancer. Now, you do not have to believe in any higher power per se, but there is plenty of documented evidence that a person's belief in something greater than themselves can instill the confidence necessary to fight cancer until it's defeated.

Eating a diet high in grapes can help you to prevent certain types of cancer. The polyphenols and resveratrol contained in grapes can help prevent the damage of cells and also the growth of cancer. You can receive the benefits of grapes by eating them whole or drinking juice, but avoid the concentrated stuff with added sugar.

For women, a mammogram is a great way to prevent breast cancer. A regularly schedule mammogram allows doctors to detect any lumps in breast tissue. Lumps in the breast tissue are a possible sign of breast cancer. Self breast exams should also be performed by women at home.

Be cautious of contracting a bacterial infection when you're receiving chemotherapy. After a week or so into the treatment, you can spike a brutal fever and even become septic (blood poisoning). Be very aware of what's going on with your body in order to keep your strength and health up.

They say that eating an apple a day will keep the doctor away, but eating an onion a day can actually keep cancer at bay. Because of the large amount of antioxidants founds in onions, eating them regularly can help to eliminate free radicals from your body and thus help you to prevent contracting cancer.

Always wear sunscreen. Taking this simple step can help reduce the risk of getting cancer from the sun. Try to stay in the shade as much as possible and also wear clothing and hats that will protect your skin. Apply sunscreen liberally and often to get the maximum amount of protection possible.

It is important for cancer patients to drink plenty of water, especially if they are receiving chemotherapy. A cancer patient's immune system is low and it is important to stay hydrated. Becoming dehydrated can cause other complications that could land you in the hospital. Try to stay away from soda and sugary drinks.

You are obviously going to live your life a lot differently when you find out you are dying from cancer. If anything, you're acting differently because now you're in survival mode. Even still, you need to make the best possible decisions, and the tips you've read in the above article can help you in making them.