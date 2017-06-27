Fight Your Cancer: Advice For A Great Fight Strategy

There are things you can do to decrease the chance of getting certain types of cancer. Cigarette smoke is a carcinogen, and people who smoke cigarettes are fifteen times more likely to develop lung cancer. Cancer of the mouth affects smokers, tobacco chewers, and people who consume large amounts of alcohol.

Laughter is a great way to cope with cancer. Many people find it hard to find humor in their life after they have been diagnosed with cancer but if you have humor in your life, you will feel stronger overall. The more you laugh the better chance you have of fighting the cancer.

Older adults are at higher risk for developing certain types of cancer. Approximately 75% of cancers are diagnosed in people aged 55 and older. As the risk rises, so does the importance of staying healthy and physically fit. Regular doctor visits, normal body weight, a healthy diet, self-exams and cancer screening tests can all help to reduce the risk.

Lung cancer is one of the most deadly cancers. It is very difficult to treat, but scientists have discovered that diet may play a major role in reducing the incidence of this type of cancer. A diet low in fat and high in fruits, tomatoes and green vegetables all can reduce the risk. In fact, studies show that apples can reduce the risk of lung cancer by as much as 50 per cent!

Prepare yourself and your family for the worst if you have cancer. You always want to remain optimistic, but you also have to be realistic. You should have everything planned should the worst happen and you not recover. It's depressing and incredibly sad, but it is a possible truth you are facing and it needs to be dealt with.

Keeping a journal of what you hear from doctors and/or how you personally plan to fight the disease is a good idea. You can often become confused and especially discouraged when fighting cancer, so having some notes to refer to can help you remember the steps you had planned on taking to beat the disease.

There are a host of services you can contact in order to receive help with day-to-day tasks as you fight your cancer. You can contact local churches and charities or find some type of local government assistance. You will find people who will help you by cleaning your home and handing other things if you don't have anyone to lean on.

All people who have had cancer should understand that it can always come back bigger, meaner and stronger. You have to deal with this fear now so that you are better prepared if in fact the cancer does return. Do not assume that you will be ready to deal with it the second time just because you dealt with it the first time. Prepare yourself accordingly.

Finding peace is important when you are battling cancer. Being at peace with yourself is about more than accepting the fact that you may not make it; it's about cherishing what you have and what you may be leaving behind. Finding peace is actually how most people find the strength to keep fighting.

You might not typically have a fighting spirit, but if you have cancer you are going to need to find one quickly. If you do not realize what you're fighting for and cannot develop that all-important spirit, use the anger you're feeling to transform into motivation. Even Gandhi was able to lash out.

If your cancer treatment includes chemotherapy, consider cutting your hair short. It is quite likely that your hair will fall out as a result of your treatments; get a cute cut and you will not be as shocked by your transformation when your hair begins to come out.

Always ask their doctor questions and become informed about the sickness if you have a close friend or member of the family who has received a cancer diagnosis. It is important that you take interest in this condition and learn more about what you can do to help.

Keep a telephone within an arm's reach of your bed. While you are undergoing cancer treatments, there may be times when you need immediate assistance. Having a phone close by will give you the opportunity to get help if you need it. This also makes it easy for you to call friends and family members to chat.

Attend doctor's appointments with your friend or family member who has been diagnosed with cancer. These appointments often involve long waits and can be a stressful experience. Write down important information that the doctor provides about their treatment and prognosis; your friend may have difficulty remembering what was said later on.

There are online risk calculators that you can use to determine if you are at risk of getting breast cancer. They contain questionnaires that help women determine if they are in the high risk category for developing invasive breast cancer. These are not completely accurate but can give you an idea about whether it is something you should discuss with your doctor.

As was stated at the beginning of this article, when someone is diagnosed with cancer, their life will understandably change quite drastically. However, if we have the proper information and are given good advice, dealing with cancer can become slightly more bearable. Apply the advice in this article to help you deal with cancer.